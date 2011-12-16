ROME Dec 16 Brief news ahead of this
weekend's Serie A matches (all times GMT).
* Rossoneri owner Silvio Berlusconi, whose Milan are two
points behind the leaders after a nine-match unbeaten run, has
called on Manchester City's striker Carlos Tevez to choose
"prestige" over money.
"He (Tevez) is a player at the top of our list. We've made a
loan offer which is as much as our budget will allow," the
former Italian prime minister told reporters on Thursday ahead
of a book presentation.
"At Milan he could gain international prestige which would
not happen at Paris Saint-Germain."
Third-placed AC Milan, who host struggling Siena on Saturday
(1945), will be without central defender Mario Yepes for 10
weeks after the Colombian damaged ankle ligaments in last
weekend's draw at Bologna.
The veteran defender, who had been standing in for
Alessandro Nesta, will undergo surgery, the club's website
(www.acmilan.com) reported.
* AS Roma skipper Francesco Totti is considering his future
at the Stadio Olimpico after being barracked by fans following
his penalty miss in Monday's 1-1 draw against Juventus.
"I've thought about leaving Roma recently," the 35-year-old
striker told Italy's Sky Sport channel after being jeered by a
group of Giallorossi supporters.
"If I am the cause of Roma's problems, as I've heard said,
then I will seriously think about it."
Mid-table Roma have Spanish forward Bojan Krkic, Brazilian
defender Juan and Argentine midfielder Fernando Gago back from
suspension for the testing trip to Napoli on Sunday (1945).
* Joint-leaders Juventus could hand veteran striker
Alessandro Del Piero a rare start in Sunday's local derby
against Serie A newcomers Novara (1400).
In his final season with the Bianconeri, the 37-year-old has
figured little in the club's 14-match unbeaten start but is
competing with Fabio Quagliarella for a place in attack as coach
Antonio Conte looks set to rest players ahead of Wednesday's
top-of-the-table clash at Udinese.
* Inter Milan forward Diego Forlan insisted he is ready to
prove himself in Serie A after returning to action following a
long injury layoff in Tuesday's win at Genoa.
"When I arrived at Inter I hardly had any holiday," Forlan,
who helped Uruguay win the Copa America in July, told Inter
Channel. "Now I'm fine. I'm rested. I was so desperate to come
back because watching the team from the sidelines for so long
without being able to do anything wasn't at all easy."
Inter, who are seventh - 10 points behind the leaders -
after back-to-back wins, are without defenders Andrea Ranocchia
and Cristian Chivu but have Serbian midfielder Dejan Stankovic
back from injury for Sunday's trip to Cesena (1400).
* Parma striker Hernan Crespo has said he will hang up his
boots in Serie A at the end of the season.
"This is the season of my goodbye. In June I'll quit playing
football at the highest level," the 36-year-old Argentine told
Gazzetta dello Sport. "I won't rule out Dubai, Qatar or America.
I want to end my playing days in a tranquil environment before
returning to Italy."
Twelfth-placed Parma are likely to be without top scorer
Sebastian Giovinco when they host bottom club Lecce on Sunday
(1400).
* Napoli striker Edinson Cavani has pledged his immediate
future to the club after persistent speculation linking him with
moves to England and Spain.
"I like English football a lot - there are teams that are
both strong and exciting," the Uruguayan, who has hit the target
seven times in the league this season, told Sky Sports channel.
"And there's lots of space in the Spanish game which would
suit me but my future is still with Napoli. I have no doubts
about that."
Fifth-placed Napoli host Roma on Sunday (1945).
