ROME Oct 21 Brief news ahead of this weekend's Serie A matches (all times GMT).

* Joint-leaders Juventus, who play Genoa on Saturday (1845), can continue to play at the new Juventus Arena, following a government inquiry into the stadium's structure.

Gianluigi Buffon, plagued by injuries in recent years, is set to be replaced in goal by Marco Storari after suffering a back injury. Bianconero legend Alessandro Del Piero, in his final season, is expected to be on the bench.

* AS Roma's new general manager Franco Baldini has returned to the club after helping England qualify for Euro 2012. Baldini, Fabio Capello's assistant with the Giallorossi from 1999 and 2005, completes new-look Roma's managerial trio with sporting manager Walter Sabatini and coach Luis Enrique.

Captain Francesco Totti is still out with a thigh strain, but classy Brazilian centre back Juan and Argentine midfielder Erik Lamela may both start when Palermo visit on Sunday (1300).

* Champions AC Milan travel to Lecce on Sunday (1030) hoping to continue their recovery after a slow start. The Rossoneri, 13th and four points behind the leaders, have club captain Massimo Ambrosini and new signing Philippe Mexes back from injury. Defender Thiago Silva and midfielder Clarence Seedorf face late tests.

* Struggling Inter hope their Champions League win at Lille restores confidence when they host Chievo Verona on Sunday (1300). The Nerazzurri, who won the treble under Jose Mourinho two seasons ago, are hovering above the drop zone with the worst defence in the division - 13 goals conceded in six matches. Claudio Ranieri, who turned 60 on Thursday, is without Argentine Walter Samuel in defence, but welcomes back talismanic midfielder Wesley Sneijder.

* Udinese keeper Samir Handanovic has been described by Italian great Dino Zoff as the best in Serie A. The Slovenian has conceded just one goal in the minnows' climb to the top and is a target for many European clubs.

"He's huge between the sticks," Zoff told Gazzetta dello Sport. "There's nobody better in Serie A." The Bianconeri, who defeated Atletico Madrid in the Europa League on Thursday, entertain newly promoted Novara on Sunday (1300).

* Napoli coach Walter Mazzarri has promised to rest players at third-placed Cagliari, Sunday (1300). Last season's top scorer Edinson Cavani, whose hat-trick against Milan is his only league scoring performance, is likely to be on the bench. (Edited by Timothy Collings)