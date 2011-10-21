ROME Oct 21 Brief news ahead of this
weekend's Serie A matches (all times GMT).
* Joint-leaders Juventus, who play Genoa on Saturday (1845),
can continue to play at the new Juventus Arena, following a
government inquiry into the stadium's structure.
Gianluigi Buffon, plagued by injuries in recent years, is
set to be replaced in goal by Marco Storari after suffering a
back injury. Bianconero legend Alessandro Del Piero, in his
final season, is expected to be on the bench.
* AS Roma's new general manager Franco Baldini has returned
to the club after helping England qualify for Euro 2012.
Baldini, Fabio Capello's assistant with the Giallorossi from
1999 and 2005, completes new-look Roma's managerial trio with
sporting manager Walter Sabatini and coach Luis Enrique.
Captain Francesco Totti is still out with a thigh strain,
but classy Brazilian centre back Juan and Argentine midfielder
Erik Lamela may both start when Palermo visit on Sunday (1300).
* Champions AC Milan travel to Lecce on Sunday (1030) hoping
to continue their recovery after a slow start. The Rossoneri,
13th and four points behind the leaders, have club captain
Massimo Ambrosini and new signing Philippe Mexes back from
injury. Defender Thiago Silva and midfielder Clarence Seedorf
face late tests.
* Struggling Inter hope their Champions League win at Lille
restores confidence when they host Chievo Verona on Sunday
(1300). The Nerazzurri, who won the treble under Jose Mourinho
two seasons ago, are hovering above the drop zone with the worst
defence in the division - 13 goals conceded in six matches.
Claudio Ranieri, who turned 60 on Thursday, is without Argentine
Walter Samuel in defence, but welcomes back talismanic
midfielder Wesley Sneijder.
* Udinese keeper Samir Handanovic has been described by
Italian great Dino Zoff as the best in Serie A. The Slovenian
has conceded just one goal in the minnows' climb to the top and
is a target for many European clubs.
"He's huge between the sticks," Zoff told Gazzetta dello
Sport. "There's nobody better in Serie A." The Bianconeri, who
defeated Atletico Madrid in the Europa League on Thursday,
entertain newly promoted Novara on Sunday (1300).
* Napoli coach Walter Mazzarri has promised to rest players
at third-placed Cagliari, Sunday (1300). Last season's top
scorer Edinson Cavani, whose hat-trick against Milan is his only
league scoring performance, is likely to be on the bench.
(Edited by Timothy Collings)