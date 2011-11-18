ROME Nov 18 Brief news ahead of this weekend's Serie A matches (all times GMT).

* Joint-leaders Lazio have been hit by a rash of injuries ahead of Saturday's clash at sixth-placed Napoli (1945).

In-form striker Miroslav Klose is out after bruising his right leg in Germany's 3-0 friendly win against Netherlands in midweek, while Giuseppe Biava could join fellow centre back Andre Dias on the sidelines.

* Juventus outcast Amauri says he is "counting down the days" until the opening of the January transfer window. The Brazil-born striker, left out by new coach Antonio Conte during the Bianconeri's unbeaten start to the season, is angling for a move to AC Milan after turning down Olympique Marseille.

"I'll be leaving Juve in January," the striker told Sky Sport channel. "I don't want to say too much at this stage, but from my past experience I feel I'm capable of wearing the Milan jersey."

Fourth-placed Juve, who have played a game less than joint-leaders Lazio and Udinese, are again at full strength for Sunday's visit of fifth-placed Palermo (1400).

* Fiorentina coach Delio Rossi may be without talented forward Stevan Jovetic for his first match in charge at home to champions AC Milan on Saturday (1945). The Montenegrin, who has been in sensational form this season despite the Viola's indifferent displays, picked up a hip injury on international duty in midweek.

Midfielder Riccardo Montolivo, who has been heavily linked to a move to Milan in the January transfer window, praised the appointment of Rossi, who replaced Sinisa Mihajlovic after the 1-0 loss at Chievo Verona two weeks ago.

"Delio Rossi is both intelligent and meticulous, the right man for Fiorentina," he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

* Third-placed Milan have striker Alexandre Pato back in contention for Saturday's trip to Fiorentina (1945) after a two-month absence through injury. But the likely return of the Brazilian, who scored a 24-second goal in the 2-2 draw with Barcelona in September, will be Wednesday's Champions League return match against Barca at the San Siro.

"He's been out for two months and we'll need to give him time to get back to his best," Rossoneri coach Massimiliano Allegri told reporters on Friday. "Despite the injuries he's chomping at the bit to get back."

* AS Roma's talismanic skipper Francesco Totti is back after a six-week injury absence for Sunday's visit of lowly Lecce (1945) but centre half Nicolas Burdisso looks likely to be out for months after damaging knee ligaments while playing for Argentina in their 2014 World Cup qualifying win in Colombia.

"Nicolas Burdisso has been examined by Argentina's medical staff and his treatment will now be decided by AS Roma's medical team on his return to Italy, scheduled at the end of the week," read a statement on the club's website (asroma.it).

* Inter Milan midfielder Dejan Stankovic has called on the former champions to finish the year with a perfect score to turnaround a terrible start to the season.

Inter, who entertain 10th-placed Cagliari in Saturday's early match (1700), are joint third from bottom, 13 points adrift of the leaders after five defeats in nine games.

"A year ago we won the Club World Cup and now we find ourselves in an unfamiliar position," the Serbian told Gazzetta dell Sport. "But we must look ahead -- there are 33 points to be had and we want them all."

