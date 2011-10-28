ROME Oct 28 Brief news ahead of this weekend's
Serie A matches (all times GMT).
* Inter Milan goalkeeper Julio Cesar is out of Saturday's
(1845) clash with leaders Juventus at the San Siro with a thigh
strain sustained in Wednesday's 1-1 draw at Atalanta. Luca
Castellazzi, who stopped an 89th-minute penalty to save the
Nerazzurri from a fifth defeat in eight matches, will replace
the Brazilian for the so called 'Derby of Italy'.
Inter, now 16th, have conceded five penalties this season.
"I'm sure it's just a random decision going against us, but when
random things happen five times in a row, it gets annoying,"
president Massimo Moratti told Inter Channel.
* Juventus, who regained top spot after Tuesday's 2-1 win
against Fiorentina, are set to be unchanged. The Turin side, not
playing in European competition this season, are near full
strength with veteran Andrea Pirlo set to partner Claudio
Marchisio in central midfield.
"The table doesn't tell the true story," Marchisio told
reporters. "Inter are a big club and will be up for this match.
We have to be fearless."
* Ninth-placed AS Roma host champions AC Milan on Saturday
(1600) still without injured skipper Francesco Totti and with
Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic doubtful with a thigh strain.
Out-of-favour striker Marco Borriello may return against his old
club.
Midfielder Daniele De Rossi, back to his best, will be
offered a new contract in the next two weeks, general manager
Franco Baldini told reporters.
Despite defeats to late goals in their last two away
matches, Roma remain committed to Spanish coach Luis Enrique's
attacking philosophy. "We play to win and are confident our
attacking methods will bring the desired results," Baldini told
Corriere dello Sport.
* Milan, fifth after three straight wins, are in buoyant
mood. Midfielders Kevin-Prince Boateng and Antonio Nocerino --
scorers of hat-tricks in their past two matches -- are set to
play in an attacking lineup at the Stadio Olimpico.
However, chief executive Adriano Galliani has called for
more concentration on defence. "The explosion of Nocerino and
Boateng has been great," he told Gazzetta dello Sport. "But last
year we won the scudetto with the best defence."
* Fourth-placed Napoli face a tricky trip to in-form Catania
on Saturday (1600).
Napoli are in talks to revamp their San Paolo stadium.
"The idea is to renovate it so it becomes more attractive
for tourists," Naples mayor Luigi De Magistris told Gazzetta
dello Sport. "We will present a project to the city council at
the end of the year."
* Lazio, who hope Brazilian midfielder Hernanes returns
after an ankle injury at sixth-placed Cagliari on Sunday (1400),
have dismissed title talk after climbing to third.
"It's nice we are being considered, but in reality we need
to improve even to get into the Champions League," coach Edy
Reja told reporters.
