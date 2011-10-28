ROME Oct 28 Brief news ahead of this weekend's Serie A matches (all times GMT).

* Inter Milan goalkeeper Julio Cesar is out of Saturday's (1845) clash with leaders Juventus at the San Siro with a thigh strain sustained in Wednesday's 1-1 draw at Atalanta. Luca Castellazzi, who stopped an 89th-minute penalty to save the Nerazzurri from a fifth defeat in eight matches, will replace the Brazilian for the so called 'Derby of Italy'.

Inter, now 16th, have conceded five penalties this season. "I'm sure it's just a random decision going against us, but when random things happen five times in a row, it gets annoying," president Massimo Moratti told Inter Channel.

* Juventus, who regained top spot after Tuesday's 2-1 win against Fiorentina, are set to be unchanged. The Turin side, not playing in European competition this season, are near full strength with veteran Andrea Pirlo set to partner Claudio Marchisio in central midfield.

"The table doesn't tell the true story," Marchisio told reporters. "Inter are a big club and will be up for this match. We have to be fearless."

* Ninth-placed AS Roma host champions AC Milan on Saturday (1600) still without injured skipper Francesco Totti and with Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic doubtful with a thigh strain. Out-of-favour striker Marco Borriello may return against his old club.

Midfielder Daniele De Rossi, back to his best, will be offered a new contract in the next two weeks, general manager Franco Baldini told reporters.

Despite defeats to late goals in their last two away matches, Roma remain committed to Spanish coach Luis Enrique's attacking philosophy. "We play to win and are confident our attacking methods will bring the desired results," Baldini told Corriere dello Sport.

* Milan, fifth after three straight wins, are in buoyant mood. Midfielders Kevin-Prince Boateng and Antonio Nocerino -- scorers of hat-tricks in their past two matches -- are set to play in an attacking lineup at the Stadio Olimpico.

However, chief executive Adriano Galliani has called for more concentration on defence. "The explosion of Nocerino and Boateng has been great," he told Gazzetta dello Sport. "But last year we won the scudetto with the best defence."

* Fourth-placed Napoli face a tricky trip to in-form Catania on Saturday (1600).

Napoli are in talks to revamp their San Paolo stadium.

"The idea is to renovate it so it becomes more attractive for tourists," Naples mayor Luigi De Magistris told Gazzetta dello Sport. "We will present a project to the city council at the end of the year."

* Lazio, who hope Brazilian midfielder Hernanes returns after an ankle injury at sixth-placed Cagliari on Sunday (1400), have dismissed title talk after climbing to third.

"It's nice we are being considered, but in reality we need to improve even to get into the Champions League," coach Edy Reja told reporters. (Editing by Timothy Collings)