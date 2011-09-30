ROME, Sept 30 Brief news ahead of this weekend's Serie A matches (all times GMT).

* Juventus, joint top of Serie A alongside Udinese after four matches, have striker Mirko Vucinic back from suspension, and defender Andrea Barzagli and long-time absentee Fabio Quagliarella fit for the first "big match" at their atmospheric Juventus Arena against AC Milan on Sunday (1845).

With something of a selection dilemma in attack, coach Antonio Conte, whose side have drawn their last two matches after an impressive start, could well turn to the experience of Alessandro Del Piero.

"Throughout my career Juve-Milan has been the big one," the 36-year old said on his website (www.alessandrodelpiero.com). “I can't wait to feel the electrifying atmosphere inside our new home."

* Fiorentina's wantaway midfielder Riccardo Montolivo has been supported by Italy's players' union (AIC) after receiving threatening messages.

"We are in solidarity with Riccardo Montolivo who has always behaved professionally," read a statement on the union website (www.assocalciatori.it).

"We strongly condemn this unacceptable episode stigmatised by Fiorentina."

According to the Corriere Fiorentino, the Italian international handed in a transfer request, saying he wanted to play for a "big club".

The Viola, in fifth place a point behind the leaders, host Lazio on Sunday (1300) still without injured striker Alberto Gilardino.

* AS Roma, who this week announced a net loss of 30.5 million euros in the year to 30 June 2011, host in-form Atalanta on Saturday (1600) four days after American Thomas DiBenedetto was finally named as president.

Mid-table Roma have midfielder Simone Perrotta and striker Marco Borriello missing through injury but welcome back goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg who had lost unconsciousness after a kick to the head in the match against Inter Milan.

After last weekend's first win of the season at Parma, the mood among the Giallorossi appears much lighter.

"I feel fresh... I'm running and pressing opponents even more than in the past," skipper Francesco Totti told Corriere dello Sport on Tuesday, his 35th birthday, giving the thumbs up to the high-tempo game employed by Spanish coach Luis Enrique.

* Promoted Atalanta, who boast the best record in Serie A with three wins and a draw from their opening four matches, travel to Roma on Saturday (1600) with Argentine Maxi Moralez back after injury.

The diminutive forward, who scored a brace on his debut for the Bergamaschi, will line up in attack alongside compatriot Germain Denis with midfielder Marco Brighi set to play against his former club.

"We've started well, the best of all... but the surprise effect is now over," coach Stefano Colantuono, whose side were docked six points for alleged matchfixing at the start of the season, told reporters.

* Inter skipper Javier Zanetti was toasted on Wednesday after celebrating a club record 757 appearances for the Nerazzurri.

Midfielder Wesley Sneijder is still out and striker Giampaolo Pazzini is struggling with a twisted ankle, but the 38-year-old Argentine, who has stayed virtually injury-free throughout his career, will line up for Claudio Ranieri's side for the visit of Napoli on Saturday (1845).

"He was the best player for me in Moscow," president Massimo Moratti told reporters of Tuesday's Champions League win against CSKA. "He still makes a difference."

* Champions Milan travel to Juventus on Sunday (1845) with midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng and Philippe Mexes back in training as their injury crisis slowly eases.

Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who scored in the midweek Champions League win against Viktoria Plzen, should made his first league start of the season against his old club.

The Rossoneri, 12th with five points from four games, still have Robinho, Gennaro Gattuso and Massimiliano Ambrosini sidelined.

