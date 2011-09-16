ROME, Sept 16 Brief news ahead of this weekend's
Serie A matches.
* Inter Milan welcome back new signing Diego Forlan for the
visit of AS Roma on Saturday (1845 GMT) after the Uruguayan was
cup-tied for Wednesday's shock 1-0 home loss to Trabzonspor in
the Champions League.
Serbian midfielder Dejan Stankovic is a major doubt with a
muscle strain but Dutch playmaker Wesley Sneijder should recover
from a knock to his ankle to line up against the Giallorossi.
Three defeats into the season, president Massimo Moratti has
already given new coach Gian Piero Gasperini a vote of
confidence but recommended playing 4-4-2 rather than the 3-4-3
formation used in last weekend's 4-3 defeat at Palermo.
"I know that I'll have to make things happen quickly," the
former Genoa coach told reporters. "The club's faith in me may
only last up to a certain point."
* While the tension rises at the San Siro, a semblance of
calm appears to have descended on Roma despite last weekend's
home defeat to Cagliari that followed their early exit in the
Europa League.
Long-time skipper Francesco Totti invited his younger team
mates out for a meal in midweek and although new coach Luis
Enrique was not on the guest list, the session was reportedly
designed for bonding rather than stirring ahead of Saturday's
trip.
* Champions AC Milan have been hit by a rash of injuries
ahead of Sunday's late game (1845) at Napoli. Along with Gennaro
Gattuso, Robinho and Zlatan Ibrahimovic being out, midfielders
Kevin Prince Boateng and Massimo Ambrosini suffered side and
back strains in Tuesday's 2-2 draw at Barcelona in the Champions
League.
Alexandre Pato, who scored after 24 seconds at the Nou Camp,
is again expected to lead the Rossoneri attack at the
intimidating San Paolo alongside Antonio Cassano.
"Morale is sky high despite the injuries," chief executive
Adriano Galliani told Sky Sport 24. "To call it a scudetto
decider is a bit over the top given the fact it's the second
game of the season."
* Napoli, who confirmed their fine start to the season with
a 1-1 draw in midweek against Manchester City on their Champions
League debut, are expecting a sell-out at the San Paolo for
Sunday's visit game.
The city mayor was among hundreds of fans who stayed up half
the night at Naples airport on Wednesday to greet the players
returning from Manchester as high expectations gripped Italy's
southern capital.
Napoli, who finished third last season, may well have to do
without talismanic Argentine striker Ezequiel Lavezzi who has a
heel injury.
* Juventus, enthused by last Sunday's impressive 4-1 win at
their new stadium against Parma, look set to rest 36-year old
striker Alessandro Del Piero for Sunday's trip to Siena (1300).
Big summer signing Mirko Vucinic is favourite to start
alongside Alessandro Matri in attack with new coach Antonio
Conte's only selection dilemma being whether to replace
suspended left-back Paolo De Ceglie with the out-of-favour Fabio
Grosso or by switching centre-half Giorgio Chiellini.
"We are a team of warriors," midfielder Arturo Vidal, scorer
of a goal on his debut, told Sky TV, summing up the new
combative Juve spirit under Conte. "We have to aim for the
scudetto this season."
* Lazio midfielder Stefano Mauri looks set to miss Sunday's
seasonal Serie A debut at the Stadio Olimpico against Genoa
(1300) after picking up a thigh strain in midweek.
The club vice-captain, who set up both goals in last
Friday's 2-2 draw at Milan, missed Thursday's disappointing
Europa League draw against Vaslui.
Brazilian midfielder Hernanes and Miroslav Klose are
expected to return to Edy Reja's first 11.
