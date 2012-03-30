March 30 Brief news ahead of Serie A soccer
matches this weekend (times GMT):
* Leaders AC Milan expect to have right back Ignazio Abate
fit for Saturday's tricky trip to in-form Catania (1600) after
he missed the midweek Champions League draw against Barcelona
with a thigh strain.
Italy striker Antonio Cassano has increased his training
after suffering heart and brain problems in October but is still
nowhere near the first team as he works to be fit for Euro 2012.
Mark van Bommel is likely to miss the Catania game with a
niggling back injury but Alessandro Nesta has recovered from
cramps suffered against Barca.
Milan's Maxi Lopez will be eager to face his former team but
Sulley Muntari and Djamel Mesbah are suspended.
* Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio, whose unbeaten
second-placed side host Napoli on Sunday (1845) aiming to cut
the four-point gap to Milan, has compared the Turin outfit to
Barcelona.
"Possession of the ball, an attacking mentality; the ideas
of (coach Antonio) Conte have been instilled in us," he told
Gazzetta TV.
Juve and Napoli also meet in May's Italian Cup final, which
will be played in Rome as scheduled after a row over the venue
was sorted out.
* Napoli striker Ezequiel Lavezzi has refused to commit to
the club next season and says a robbery at his former home in
Naples has made him wary of entering the notorious city.
"My future depends on many factors," the Uruguayan told
Radio Marte. "I am happy here, the episode with the robbery has
been forgotten, now we are in a lovely place. It's difficult to
visit the city but the fans show me great affection."
* Lazio president Claudio Lotito has said better days could
lie ahead for his third-placed side if they bag the Champions
League qualifying-round berth.
"I'm convinced Lazio can fight with all the other teams," he
told reporters before Saturday's game at struggling Parma
(1845).
"Every game has its own story but we are in charge of our
own destiny. We have nine games, nine finals. Next year Lazio
will buy three or four top players."
* Inter Milan caretaker coach Andrea Stramaccioni takes
charge for the first time at home to Genoa on Sunday (1300)
after introducing a series of his former youth team proteges to
the first-team squad.
They are unlikely to start but with Maicon and Ricardo
Alvarez still out, spots on the bench may beckon as the
36-year-old rookie manager aims to lift Inter from eighth spot.
