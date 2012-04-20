April 20 Brief news ahead of this weekend's
Serie A matches:
* Leaders Juventus have a fully fit squad to choose from for
Sunday's home game with AS Roma as the Turin side aim to go one
step closer to breaking Inter Milan's 2004/05 record of 38 games
unbeaten in all competitions from the start of a season.
Juve are on 36, a club record, and could be aided by Roma
still being without top defenders Juan, Nicolas Burdisso and
Marco Cassetti.
Gazzetta dello Sport on Friday linked Juve with a bid for
Chelsea's Didier Drogba in the close season.
* Second-placed AC Milan, a point behind Juve with six games
left, host Bologna on Sunday with their injury list beginning to
clear but Alexandre Pato, Thiago Silva, Kevin-Prince Boateng and
Massimo Ambrosini are likely to be out.
"We are getting players back. Some will be ready for Genoa
(in midweek) and some for Siena (next weekend). The situation is
improving," chief executive Adriano Galliani told reporters
before hinting he would one day like the San Siro's troublesome
turf to become synthetic.
* Lazio, enjoying another astonishing season in third, will
be without midfielder Cristian Brocchi for Sunday's visit of
lowly Lecce and the rest of the season after doctors said he
would be out for three months with a foot injury.
* Fourth-placed Udinese return to action for the first time
since Piermario Morosini, who was on loan at Serie B side
Livorno, collapsed on the pitch and died last weekend.
Francesco Guidolin's team, three points behind Lazio in the
third and final Champions League berth, travel to mid-table
Chievo on Saturday having not trained on Thursday because of the
funeral.
Top scorer Antonio Di Natale has said the north-east club
are striving for third to honour Morosini.
* Napoli's slip down the table will not be helped by forward
Ezequiel Lavezzi suffering a leg muscle problem and being ruled
out of the sixth-placed side's home game with second bottom
Novara on Saturday as they battle for a Europa League berth.
On the plus side for the Naples club, a statement said
much-hyped playmaker Marek Hamsik has signed a new contract
until 2016.
* Inter Milan travel to struggling Fiorentina on Sunday with
their hopes of snatching third spot still not over despite
sitting six points behind Lazio.
Centre back Walter Samuel is suspended while playmaker
Wesley Sneijder is a doubt.
* High-profile strike duo Vincenzo Iaquinta and Adrian Mutu
could return from injury for Cesena's home game with Palermo on
Sunday where defeat for the bottom-placed Seahorses will bring
relegation if Genoa get a point against visitors Siena.
Despite bringing in some big names, the north-east club have
struggled all season and lie 15 points from safety with six
games left.
(Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Alison Wildey)