April 27 Brief news ahead of this weekend's
Serie A matches:
* AS Roma boss Luis Enrique, who could have been in the
running for the Barcelona job having been their B coach until
last term, is concentrating on the straight fight for European
places with Napoli on Saturday.
"I have never regretted coming to Roma," Enrique told a news
conference after a string of awkward results for seventh-placed
Romans.
"It is a great honour to coach this team, with an incredible
support and club structure."
* Third-placed Lazio, who visit fifth-placed Udinese on
Sunday having lost to relegation-threatened Novara in midweek,
are in danger of being distracted by off-the-field issues.
Former striker Giuseppe Signori has lost his appeal against
being banned from all football for his involvement in
match-fixing and betting while president Claudio Lotito has been
banned from the game for 10 months for transfer irregularities.
In reality the ban, handed down by the Italian soccer
federation, will have little effect with Lotito getting
assistants to represent him in official business while keeping
overall control of the Rome-based side.
* Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini, whose plummeting
side are not safe from relegation with four games left and face
Sicilian rivals Catania on Saturday, also received a year ban
from the federation for the same offence as Lotito.
* Second-placed AC Milan, three points behind leaders
Juventus, could be tempted to start with Antonio Cassano for the
first time since heart surgery five months ago when they visit
Siena on Sunday.
Italy boss Cesare Prandelli visited Milan's training ground
this week and was pleased with the forward's progress as he
looks ahead to June's European championship.
* Juventus are without suspended striker Alessandro Matri
for Sunday's trip to Novara, who could be relegated if they do
not win.
* Inter Milan, still in the hunt for third spot against all
the odds after a roller-coaster season, are without injured
defender Walter Samuel for the visit of relegated Cesena on
Sunday while Javier Zanetti and Cristian Chivu are doubts and
Dejan Stankovic is banned.
