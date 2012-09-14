(adds further Roma details)

ROME, Sept 14 Brief news from Serie A ahead of this weekend's matches (all times GMT).

* Italian champions Juventus could rest up to four players for their trip to Genoa on Sunday (1300) as they plot their way through an upcoming set of tricky fixtures, which includes a trip to European champions Chelsea next week.

Media reports said fit-again centre back Giorgio Chiellini may not be risked and midfielders Arturo Vidal and Kwadwo Asamoah will probably be rested, while up front Alessandro Matri is set to play alongside Mirko Vucinic in place of Sebastian Giovinco.

Juve's visit to London on Wednesday is followed by a home game against Chievo on Saturday Sept. 22 and then a clash at Fiorentina the following Tuesday.

* AC Milan could have Italy striker Giampaolo Pazzini added to their list of injury woes after he pulled up with a problem to his right leg during training on Thursday.

Massimiliano Allegri's side, who were already without forwards Robinho and Alexandre Pato, midfielder Riccardo Montolivo and defender Ignazio Abate, take on Atalanta at the San Siro on Saturday (1845), hoping to build on their 3-1 win at Bologna two weeks ago.

* Inter Milan could be without defender Cristian Chivu, who is struggling with a toe injury, for as long as a month, Sky Sport Italia reported.

Inter, who had their defensive flaws brutally exposed by Zdenek Zeman's AS Roma a fortnight ago, travel to newly-promoted Torino on Sunday (1845), who hammered fellow new arrivals Pescara 3-0 last time out.

Goalkeeper Samir Handanovic is set to make his league debut having recovered from a knee injury.

* Roma will be without Daniele De Rossi and Pablo Osvaldo for their home match against Bologna on Sunday (1300).

Midfielder De Rossi had already been ruled out for up three weeks after suffering a thigh injury during Italy's 2-2 draw with Bulgaria last Friday while Osvaldo, who suffered a knee injury during Friday training, is suspended following his late red card during his side's 3-1 win at Inter Milan two weeks ago.

Francesco Totti limped out of training on Thursday with a problem with his right ankle but completed training on Friday and is now almost certain to play.

* Italy international Domenico Criscito has spoken of his rage after prosecutors decided there was not enough evidence to charge him with match-fixing.

Left back Criscito, who plays in Russia with Zenit St Petersburg, was dropped from Italy's Euro 2012 squad after being accused of possible wrongdoing when at Genoa.

"The anger at having missed Euro 2012 is still there, but now justice has been done. I always said I did nothing wrong," Criscito said to Sky Sports Italia.