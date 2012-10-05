Oct 5 Brief news from Serie A ahead of this weekend's soccer matches (times GMT):

* AC Milan, who have made a poor start to the league season, had good news this week when Brazilian forward Alexandre Pato resumed full training following a groin injury which has kept him out of action since the end of August.

The injury-prone Pato is not yet ready to return to Serie A, however, said the 11th-placed club who face city rivals Inter Milan on Sunday (1845).

Milan, who are on seven points - five behind third-placed Inter - resorted to screening a video on their website (www.acmilan.com) this week in which captain Massimo Ambrosini and striker Stephan El Shaarawy entreated discontented fans to turn up for the derby.

* Ambrosini fears he may have to pay out soon on a bet made with El Shaarawy after the striker scored his fifth goal of the season in the Champions League 3-2 win over Zenit St Petersburg on Wednesday.

"I told him I would pay for a holiday for him if he got to seven," Ambrosini told Tuttosport. "To tell the truth, I didn't believe it would happen... but it seems to me I'm going to have to pay up before Christmas."

* Inter coach Andrea Stramaccioni, who is still without midfielder Wesley Sneijder as the Dutchman recovers from a thigh injury, believes AC Milan's victory over Zenit has given them the edge for Sunday's derby.

"Are we the favourites? No, I think Milan are after their victory over Zenit in St Petersburg," Stramaccioni told Sky Italia.

*AS Roma's Franco Baldini denied rumours that he and the club's other directors were washing their hands of the club after a disappointing start to the season.

"No-one is leaving, not me nor the other directors" he told a news conference ahead of Sunday's game at home to Atalanta (1030).

"I am here, we are here, at Roma to finish off the work which has been entrusted to us by the owner, work which is being undermined every day, however, by false rumours."

Roma's owners, led by American Thomas DiBenedetto, have a long-term plan for the team but results have not gone their way. Roma failed to qualify for European competition this season and are seventh in the league, with eight points.

* Brazilian striker Eder is on Sampdoria's injury list with a muscle tear and will not play at Chievo Verona on Saturday (1600), coach Ciro Ferrara told a news conference on Friday.

"(Andrea) Poli no, Eder no, Juan Antonio no and not (Nicola) Pozzi either," Ferrara said. "Quite honestly, I don't want to risk anyone and in any case their recovery is not possible."

Sampdoria are fifth, six points behind leaders Juventus, while Chievo are 18th after five defeats. (Writing by Clare Fallon in London; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)