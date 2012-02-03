(Updates with Roma v Inter being played on Sunday)

Feb 3 Brief news in Serie A ahead of this weekend's soccer matches (times GMT):

* AS Roma's clash with Inter Milan on Saturday has been postponed until Sunday (1400 GMT) because of the snow and cold weather gripping Italy, the club announced on Friday.

* Cesena's home game with Catania on Saturday has been postponed until a later date, the hosts said in a statement. Play on Sunday looks impossible given the weather conditions in Cesena.

* Four midweek games were also postponed in a country not normally used to so many matches being called off and Inter boss Claudio Ranieri thinks a cut in the number of Serie A teams from 20 could help to reduce fixtures in cold months.

"I read some ideas in the papers about how we could make changes to avoid such a long season and having to play in freezing conditions. Reducing the number of teams in the league would be an important first move," he told a news conference.

* Inter playmaker Wesley Sneijder will miss the Roma game with a knock if it goes ahead on Sunday, Ranieri added.

* Italy's cold snap is also having an effect off the pitch with Lazio forced to cancel the presentation of new loan midfielder Antonio Candreva.

* Second-placed champions AC Milan are due to host Napoli on Sunday (1400 GMT), weather permitting, but their long injury list shows no signs of clearing up.

Kevin-Prince Boateng, Mathieu Flamini, Mario Yepes, Alberto Aquilani and Gennaro Gattuso are set to miss out, alongside long-term absentees Alexandre Pato and Antonio Cassano.

* Napoli, in contrast, have fitness doubts only over centre back Paolo Cannavaro.

* Leaders Juventus are scheduled to entertain Siena on Sunday (1400 GMT) with new signing from Atalanta, Simone Padoin, in line for his debut.