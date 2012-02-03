(Updates with Roma v Inter being played on Sunday)
Feb 3 Brief news in Serie A ahead of this
weekend's soccer matches (times GMT):
* AS Roma's clash with Inter Milan on Saturday has been
postponed until Sunday (1400 GMT) because of the snow and cold
weather gripping Italy, the club announced on Friday.
* Cesena's home game with Catania on Saturday has been
postponed until a later date, the hosts said in a statement.
Play on Sunday looks impossible given the weather conditions in
Cesena.
* Four midweek games were also postponed in a country not
normally used to so many matches being called off and Inter boss
Claudio Ranieri thinks a cut in the number of Serie A teams from
20 could help to reduce fixtures in cold months.
"I read some ideas in the papers about how we could make
changes to avoid such a long season and having to play in
freezing conditions. Reducing the number of teams in the league
would be an important first move," he told a news conference.
* Inter playmaker Wesley Sneijder will miss the Roma game
with a knock if it goes ahead on Sunday, Ranieri added.
* Italy's cold snap is also having an effect off the pitch
with Lazio forced to cancel the presentation of new loan
midfielder Antonio Candreva.
* Second-placed champions AC Milan are due to host Napoli on
Sunday (1400 GMT), weather permitting, but their long injury
list shows no signs of clearing up.
Kevin-Prince Boateng, Mathieu Flamini, Mario Yepes, Alberto
Aquilani and Gennaro Gattuso are set to miss out, alongside
long-term absentees Alexandre Pato and Antonio Cassano.
* Napoli, in contrast, have fitness doubts only over centre
back Paolo Cannavaro.
* Leaders Juventus are scheduled to entertain Siena on
Sunday (1400 GMT) with new signing from Atalanta, Simone Padoin,
in line for his debut.
