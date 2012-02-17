Feb 17 Brief news ahead of this weekend's
Serie A matches (all times GMT):
Juventus have issued a statement demanding fair treatment
from referees after being denied what they saw as a clear
penalty in Wednesday's 0-0 draw at Parma.
Antonio Conte's side, who host Catania on Saturday (1945
GMT) hoping to go back to the top, were incensed when Andrea
Pirlo tumbled late on although replays were inconclusive.
"Juventus hope that equal treatment - a fundamental purpose
pursued by the club - always applies in accordance with football
rules and with both sports and ordinary law," the club, demoted
in 2006 for trying to procure favourable referees, said in a
statement.
* Leaders AC Milan, buoyed by their 4-0 thrashing of Arsenal
in the Champions League, travel to lowly Cesena on Sunday (1400)
with Zlatan Ibrahimovic serving a domestic ban and Clarence
Seedorf doubtful after picking up a knock against Arsenal.
Central defender Alessandro Nesta is fully fit after injury
problems but is unlikely to dislodge Philippe Mexes and Thiago
Silva.
* Third-placed Lazio visit Palermo on Sunday (1945) with a
long list of injuries after Thursday's Europa League defeat
against Atletico Madrid. They also have two suspended while the
hosts are likely to welcome back top striker Fabrizio Miccoli.
* Udinese felt their 0-0 Europa League last-32 first leg
draw at home to PAOK Salonica was an unfair reflection of the
game and the fourth-placed Serie A side will now try to take out
their frustration on visitors Cagliari on Sunday (1945).
"We deserved to win, we are in a moment where things are not
going our way," coach Francesco Guidolin told reporters, having
lost midfielder Mauricio Isla for the season earlier this week.
* AS Roma, in sixth, could be without Juan and Miralem
Pjanic because of hip and foot problems respectively when they
host Parma on Sunday (1400).
* Napoli travel to Fiorentina and Inter Milan host Bologna
later on Friday so the two sides have extra time to prepare for
next week's Champions League last-16 first legs against Chelsea
and Marseille.
(Editing by Mark Meadows and Alison Wildey; To query or comment
on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)