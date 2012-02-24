Feb 24 Brief news ahead of this weekend's
Serie A matches (all times GMT):
* Brazil forward Alexandre Pato will return to AC Milan's
team for Saturday's home game against Juventus (1945) after
being rested for last weekend's win over Cesena, coach
Massimiliano Allegri told reporters.
Milan and Juventus are locked in a tussle for the Serie A
crown with the former one point clear of their rivals who have a
game in hand.
"It's not yet a decisive game but a win for either team
would change the balance of the championship," Allegri said on
Friday. "We just have to try and get the best result we can."
* Juventus manager Antonio Conte said his team could benefit
from the suspension being served by Milan forward Zlatan
Ibrahimovic.
The Swede, who has scored 15 Serie A goals this season, was
banned for three matches after slapping a Napoli player earlier
this month.
"Ibra shifts the balance in favour of the team he plays for
but our attitude won't change regardless of who we're playing,"
Conte told reporters.
* Inter Milan defenders Andrea Ranocchia (thigh injury) and
Maicon (knee) will miss Sunday's visit to Napoli (1945), the
club said on their website (www.inter.it).
According to media reports, Ranocchia is likely to be out
for several weeks while Brazilian Maicon faces 15 to 20 days on
the sidelines.
Claudio Ranieri's Inter are seventh in the table, one point
behind sixth-placed Napoli who beat Chelsea 3-1 in their
Champions League first knockout round first leg in midweek.
* Cagliari president Massimo Cellino has offered to quit in
a legal row over a new stadium but the board have rejected his
resignation.
"The board of directors have unanimously rejected the
resignation and the president has postponed any decision until
the end of the season," the club said in a statement.
Cagliari, ninth in the table, play host to third from bottom
Lecce on Sunday (1400).
(Reporting by Toby Davis in London, editing by Tony Jimenez)