March 9 Brief news ahead of this weekend's
Serie A soccer matches (times GMT):
* Volatile AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic plays better
when he is angry, chief executive Adriano Galliani said ahead of
the leaders hosting Lecce on Sunday (1400).
"The more angry Ibra is, the better things go; he's made
like that," Galliani told reporters before half-joking that
Milan would never wear black again after the midweek 3-0 defeat
at Arsenal almost cost them Champions League progression.
* Milan midfielder Gennaro Gattuso hopes to be back in
action soon after recovering from a long-term eye problem.
"It is the end of a nightmare," he told Milan Channel. "I'm
now putting minutes in my legs."
* Juventus, two points behind Milan with the same number of
games played after Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Bologna, travel to
Genoa on Sunday (1400) with defender Leonardo Bonucci suspended
and banned coach Antonio Conte watching from the stands.
* Sixth-placed AS Roma could be without captain Francesco
Totti for Saturday's trip to Palermo (1945) because of a leg
injury while fellow striker Pablo Osvaldo and goalkeeper Maarten
Stekelenburg are banned.
Defender Juan is almost certainly out for the season with
knee ligament damage.
* Lazio, four points behind Milan in third, host Bologna on
Sunday (1945) buoyed up by last weekend's derby win over Roma
and with fullback Luciano Zauri fit again after injury.
* Fourth-placed Udinese meet struggling Novara and their
returning boss Attilio Tesser on Sunday (1945) having lost 2-0
at AZ Alkmaar in their Europa League last-16 first leg on
Thursday.
Top scorer Antonio Di Natale was rested for the Dutch trip
but should return at Novara.
* Napoli, in fifth, and Inter Milan, in seventh, face
Cagliari and Chievo respectively on Friday (both 1945) to give
themselves extra time to prepare for next week's Champions
League last-16 second legs against Chelsea and Olympique
Marseille.
Napoli striker Ezequiel Lavezzi would be rested against the
Sardinians with Goran Pandev coming in, coach Walter Mazzarri
told reporters.
(Compiled by Mark Meadows; Editing by Clare Fallon)