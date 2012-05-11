May 11 May 11 Roundup of news before this weekend's Serie A soccer fixtures (times GMT):

* Juventus will officially celebrate their 28th Serie A title at the weekend when they entertain Atalanta (1300) hoping to finish the season unbeaten, though the club and many fans say the championship success is their 30th.

Juve, who clinched the title last weekend after beating Cagliari 2-0 in Trieste, had the 2005 and 2006 titles stripped from them after the "calciopoli" match-fixing scandal.

"We have definitely won 30 titles on the pitch," said president Andrea Agnelli after the club put up a representation of the winners' scudetto, with "30" in the middle and three stars above it at their headquarters and their stadium.

* Four teams are still in the race for the third Champions League place, with Udinese, Lazio, Napoli and Inter Milan all fighting for a place in Europe's premier club competition.

Udinese currently hold third spot with 61 points, followed by Lazio on 59 and Napoli and Inter Milan each on 58.

Udinese need a point at Catania (1845) to guarantee third place because they have a better head-to-head record than Lazio.

Lazio face Inter at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday (1845) needing to win while hoping Udinese lose.

Napoli must beat visitors Siena (1845) and hope Udinese lose and Lazio fail to win in which case they would be level on points with Udinese but with a better head-to-head record.

Inter will only take third place if they beat Lazio, Udinese lose and Napoli fail to win.

* At the bottom, Lecce and Genoa are seeking to avoid relegation.

Lecce are at mid-table Chievo and Genoa host Palermo (both 1845 GMT). Lecce have to win and hope Palermo beat Genoa to preserve their top flight status.

* Luis Enrique will take charge of AS Roma for the last time against Cesena on Sunday (1600 GMT) after quitting as coach earlier in the week.

Enrique decided to leave after a difficult season in which his seventh-placed side have lost 14 league games and are in danger of missing out on European action next season.

"At a certain point it wore him out and he felt the need to stop," Roma general director Franco Baldini told Sky Italia.

"He won't be training anywhere next season. We invited him to take all the time he needed to decide hoping right until the end that he would stay."

* AC Milan will say goodbye to three club greats at the weekend after Alessandro Nesta, Gennaro Gattuso and Filippo Inzaghi all announced they would be quitting the club. (Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Clare Fallon and Pritha Sarkar)