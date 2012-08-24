ROME Aug 24 Brief news from Serie A before this weekend's opening round of matches (all times GMT).

* AC Milan will be without striker Alexandre Pato for their home match against to Sampdoria on Sunday (1845) after the Brazilian suffered an abductor muscle injury, the club said on their website (www.acmilan.com)

* Inter Milan goalkeeper Samir Handanovic will miss his new club's first game of the season away at Pescara on Sunday (1845) after sustaining a knee injury in training.

The club said the keeper, who was bought from Udinese, had been operated on and would not feature at the weekend. They did not say when he was expected to return to action.

* Italy international Daniele De Rossi pledged his future to AS Roma in a news conference this week following speculation linking him to Premier League champions Manchester City.

"I'm staying here, I never asked to go," said boyhood Roma fan De Rossi.

"I made my choice 30 years ago and I reaffirmed it when I renewed my contract... It was snowing then, and now it's 40 degrees outside, but mine is not a choice that changes with the seasons."

* Juventus manager Antonio Conte is set to miss the whole Serie A season after losing his appeal against a 10-month ban.

Conte, who led Juventus to the Serie A title undefeated last season, was handed the ban on Aug. 10 for failing to report two instances of match-fixing while in charge of Siena during the 2010-11 season.

He had his ban upheld by the sporting authorities despite being cleared of one instance of failing to report match-fixing, but he still has one more chance to appeal the decision.

*In the other match fixing verdicts that were handed out, Conte's assistant Angelo Alessio had his eight month ban reduced to six on appeal.

(Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing By Alastair Himmer)