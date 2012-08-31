ROME Aug 31 Brief news from Serie A ahead of this weekend's matches (all times GMT):

* Furious Fiorentina said that Dimitar Berbatov did not "deserve our city, our shirt and the values it represents" after the Manchester United striker agreed a deal with the club on Wednesday, only to back out at the last minute.

Hundreds of fans and even club director Eduardo Macia gathered at the city's airport to welcome Berbatov, who never arrived, while sporting director Daniele Prade was waiting in his office with the Bulgarian's two-year contract.

"The player and his agent had embarked on a flight to Florence, with tickets paid for by the club," said an enraged Fiorentina in a statement. "But they never arrived because of reckless and arrogant actions of other clubs which have nothing to do with the values of honesty, fair play and sporting ethics."

Berbatov supposedly turned his back on Fiorentina so that he could join Juventus but in a remarkable twist, Berbatov then did the same thing to the Italian champions, turning the Turin club down in favour of a prospective move to Fulham, which is now also rumoured to have fallen through.

* Juventus manager Antonio Conte launched the second appeal against his 10-month ban over a match-fixing scandal, Italy's sporting federation CONI said on Wednesday.

It is the final appeal Conte can make, after his ban was upheld by the Italian football federation (FIGC) on Aug 22. That decision came after Conte was cleared of one count of failing to report match-fixing while in charge of Siena during the 2010-11 Serie B season.

Conte has asked that the appeal be fast-tracked and that the ban be suspended while it is being reviewed.

* AC Milan will go into this weekend's match at Bologna on Saturday (1845) with new signings Bojan Krkic and Nigel De Jong both available.

Bojan, who was on loan from Barcelona at AS Roma, will likely take the place of Brazilian Robinho, who could be out injured for a month, while De Jong signed from Manchester City on Friday.

* Inter Milan will be looking to build on last weekend's fast start at the San Siro on Sunday (1845), where they take on AS Roma in a match that will test the title credentials of both.

Andrea Stramaccioni's side will still be missing first choice goalkeeper Samir Handanovic through injury, and will be hoping new signing Antonio Cassano can continue his good form against his former club, where he spent five tumultuous years.

* Danish striker Nicklas Bendtner could be in the Juventus starting line up at Udinese on Sunday (1600), after agreeing to move to Turin on loan from Arsenal.

The Italian champions have been looking for a striker all summer, but failed in their bids to buy Dimitar Berbatov from Manchester United, Marco Borreillo from AS Roma and Fernando Llorente from Athletic Bilbao. (Writing by Terry Daley, editing by Tom Bartlett)