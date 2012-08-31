ROME Aug 31 Brief news from Serie A ahead of
this weekend's matches (all times GMT):
* Furious Fiorentina said that Dimitar Berbatov did not
"deserve our city, our shirt and the values it represents" after
the Manchester United striker agreed a deal with the club on
Wednesday, only to back out at the last minute.
Hundreds of fans and even club director Eduardo Macia
gathered at the city's airport to welcome Berbatov, who never
arrived, while sporting director Daniele Prade was waiting in
his office with the Bulgarian's two-year contract.
"The player and his agent had embarked on a flight to
Florence, with tickets paid for by the club," said an enraged
Fiorentina in a statement. "But they never arrived because of
reckless and arrogant actions of other clubs which have nothing
to do with the values of honesty, fair play and sporting
ethics."
Berbatov supposedly turned his back on Fiorentina so that he
could join Juventus but in a remarkable twist, Berbatov then did
the same thing to the Italian champions, turning the Turin club
down in favour of a prospective move to Fulham, which is now
also rumoured to have fallen through.
* Juventus manager Antonio Conte launched the second appeal
against his 10-month ban over a match-fixing scandal, Italy's
sporting federation CONI said on Wednesday.
It is the final appeal Conte can make, after his ban was
upheld by the Italian football federation (FIGC) on Aug 22. That
decision came after Conte was cleared of one count of failing to
report match-fixing while in charge of Siena during the 2010-11
Serie B season.
Conte has asked that the appeal be fast-tracked and that the
ban be suspended while it is being reviewed.
* AC Milan will go into this weekend's match at Bologna on
Saturday (1845) with new signings Bojan Krkic and Nigel De Jong
both available.
Bojan, who was on loan from Barcelona at AS Roma, will
likely take the place of Brazilian Robinho, who could be out
injured for a month, while De Jong signed from Manchester City
on Friday.
* Inter Milan will be looking to build on last weekend's
fast start at the San Siro on Sunday (1845), where they take on
AS Roma in a match that will test the title credentials of both.
Andrea Stramaccioni's side will still be missing first
choice goalkeeper Samir Handanovic through injury, and will be
hoping new signing Antonio Cassano can continue his good form
against his former club, where he spent five tumultuous years.
* Danish striker Nicklas Bendtner could be in the Juventus
starting line up at Udinese on Sunday (1600), after agreeing to
move to Turin on loan from Arsenal.
The Italian champions have been looking for a striker all
summer, but failed in their bids to buy Dimitar Berbatov from
Manchester United, Marco Borreillo from AS Roma and Fernando
Llorente from Athletic Bilbao.
(Writing by Terry Daley, editing by Tom Bartlett)