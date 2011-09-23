ROME, Sept 23 Brief news from Serie A ahead of this weekend's round of matches (all times GMT):

* Inter have the DNA to win again and believe in themselves, new coach Claudio Ranieri told Inter Channel.

"There have been injuries and bad luck but I'm convinced this side has winners and if the feeling's right between the coach and the players, the victories will arrive," said the 59-year-old who faces a tricky first match in charge at Bologna on Saturday (1600)

Ranieri, who becomes the Nerazzurri's fourth coach since Jose Mourinho led them to the Champions League title 16 months ago, replaces Gian Piero Gasperini who was sacked on Wednesday after a 3-1 loss to Novara, his fourth defeat in five games.

* Champions AC Milan are facing an injury crisis after striker Pato became the latest player to be sidelined. The Brazilian, who picked up a thigh strain in the Rossoneri's 1-1 draw with Udinese on Wednesday, was ruled out for a month, the club reported on its website (acmilan.com).

Milan, who host Cesena on Saturday (1845) after picking up two points from their first three matches, are also without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Robinho, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Massimo Ambrosini, Gennaro Gattuso, Mathieu Flamini, Philippe Mexes, Daniele Bonera and Luca Antonini.

"It's nothing to do with being lucky or unlucky," Milan general manager Adriano Galliani told reporters. "We just have 10 to 12 players out. When they return, we will start winning again."

* Genoa coach Alberto Malesani has encouraged Serie A's surprise pacesetters to enjoy the moment ahead of their visit to Chievo Verona in Sunday's early match (1030).

"I have not been top of the table since 1999. It may only last one round, but it is a source of great pride for Genoa," the Italian told Gazzetta dello Sport. "At the moment Genoa are efficient, which is ultimately the most important thing in football."

The Rossoblu, who are above Juventus and Udinese on goals scored after picking up seven points from three matches, could include Marco Rossi in their starting lineup should the club captain recover from a knee injury.

* Juventus striker Fabio Quagliarella looks set to return to the Bianconeri first 11 for the trip to Catania on Sunday (1300) after spending most of 2011 recovering from cruciate ligament damage in his right knee.

The Italian, who scored two of his nine goals for Juve in last season's 3-1 win in Sicily, is competing with Alessandro Del Piero to replace Mirko Vucinic who is suspended after being sent off in the midweek draw against Bologna.

* Lazio president Claudio Lotito has lambasted the press for stirring up trouble between the club and coach Edy Reja before the Rome side's first win of the season at Cesena on Wednesday.

"The idea he [Reja] had offered his resignation was just a media invention," Lotito told Italy's Sky Sport. "The unease has been caused by the press. You should have better ethics. You should report information."

Lazio, who have recorded a draw, a loss and a win in their opening matches, have defender Giuseppe Biava missing with a jaw injury for the visit of Palermo on Sunday (1300).

* Catania coach Vincenzo Montella has been given the dreaded vote of confidence by his president ahead of the visit of Juventus on Sunday (1300).

"Everything is calm and under control," Pietro Lo Monaco told reporters after the Sicilian side's 3-0 defeat at Genoa on Wednesday.

"It's not fair to criticise Montella. He has the full backing of the board."

Although his team has scored just one goal, former Roma boss Montella, who replaced Diego Simeone at the end of last season, has picked up four points from his first three games in charge.

