ROME, Sept 23 Brief news from Serie A ahead of
this weekend's round of matches (all times GMT):
* Inter have the DNA to win again and believe in themselves,
new coach Claudio Ranieri told Inter Channel.
"There have been injuries and bad luck but I'm convinced
this side has winners and if the feeling's right between the
coach and the players, the victories will arrive," said the
59-year-old who faces a tricky first match in charge at Bologna
on Saturday (1600)
Ranieri, who becomes the Nerazzurri's fourth coach since
Jose Mourinho led them to the Champions League title 16 months
ago, replaces Gian Piero Gasperini who was sacked on Wednesday
after a 3-1 loss to Novara, his fourth defeat in five games.
* Champions AC Milan are facing an injury crisis after
striker Pato became the latest player to be sidelined. The
Brazilian, who picked up a thigh strain in the Rossoneri's 1-1
draw with Udinese on Wednesday, was ruled out for a month, the
club reported on its website (acmilan.com).
Milan, who host Cesena on Saturday (1845) after picking up
two points from their first three matches, are also without
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Robinho, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Massimo
Ambrosini, Gennaro Gattuso, Mathieu Flamini, Philippe Mexes,
Daniele Bonera and Luca Antonini.
"It's nothing to do with being lucky or unlucky," Milan
general manager Adriano Galliani told reporters. "We just have
10 to 12 players out. When they return, we will start winning
again."
* Genoa coach Alberto Malesani has encouraged Serie A's
surprise pacesetters to enjoy the moment ahead of their visit to
Chievo Verona in Sunday's early match (1030).
"I have not been top of the table since 1999. It may only
last one round, but it is a source of great pride for Genoa,"
the Italian told Gazzetta dello Sport. "At the moment Genoa are
efficient, which is ultimately the most important thing in
football."
The Rossoblu, who are above Juventus and Udinese on goals
scored after picking up seven points from three matches, could
include Marco Rossi in their starting lineup should the club
captain recover from a knee injury.
* Juventus striker Fabio Quagliarella looks set to return to
the Bianconeri first 11 for the trip to Catania on Sunday (1300)
after spending most of 2011 recovering from cruciate ligament
damage in his right knee.
The Italian, who scored two of his nine goals for Juve in
last season's 3-1 win in Sicily, is competing with Alessandro
Del Piero to replace Mirko Vucinic who is suspended after being
sent off in the midweek draw against Bologna.
* Lazio president Claudio Lotito has lambasted the press for
stirring up trouble between the club and coach Edy Reja before
the Rome side's first win of the season at Cesena on Wednesday.
"The idea he [Reja] had offered his resignation was just a
media invention," Lotito told Italy's Sky Sport. "The unease has
been caused by the press. You should have better ethics. You
should report information."
Lazio, who have recorded a draw, a loss and a win in their
opening matches, have defender Giuseppe Biava missing with a jaw
injury for the visit of Palermo on Sunday (1300).
* Catania coach Vincenzo Montella has been given the dreaded
vote of confidence by his president ahead of the visit of
Juventus on Sunday (1300).
"Everything is calm and under control," Pietro Lo Monaco
told reporters after the Sicilian side's 3-0 defeat at Genoa on
Wednesday.
"It's not fair to criticise Montella. He has the full
backing of the board."
Although his team has scored just one goal, former Roma boss
Montella, who replaced Diego Simeone at the end of last season,
has picked up four points from his first three games in charge.
