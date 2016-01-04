Jan 4 - Sampdoria have signed Argentine attacking midfielder Ricky Alvarez on a free transfer from Inter Milan until the end of the season, the Italian club said in a statement on their website (www.sampdoria.it).

The 27-year-old, a member of Argentina's World Cup squad in 2014, joined English club Sunderland on loan last season but has not played a competitive game since March.

"Ricky Alvarez is a quality player... and has perfect technique," Sampdoria coach Vincenzo Montella told a news conference on Monday.

Alvarez could make his debut on Tuesday in a derby Serie A match against Genoa.