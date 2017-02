June 9 Sampdoria made a quick return to Italian football's top tier after Nicola Pozzi scored the only goal in the second leg of the Serie B playoff against Varese on Saturday.

Having won the first leg 3-2 at home, Sampdoria had to hold their nerve at the Lombardian club before Pozzi struck in the 91st minute.

With 10,000 fans watching the game back in Genoa on a big screen in the city's Piazzale Kennedy, Samp won promotion after spending a single season in the second division.

The Blucerchiati join Torino and Pescara as the three promoted teams from Serie B, replacing relegated Lecce, Novara and Cesena. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)