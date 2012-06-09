* Sampdoria beat Varese in playoff
* Game settled by late Pozzi goal
By Matt Barker
June 9 Sampdoria made a quick return to Italian
football's top tier after Nicola Pozzi scored the only goal in
the second leg of the Serie B playoff against Varese on
Saturday.
Having won the first leg 3-2 at home, Sampdoria had to hold
their nerve at the Lombardian club before Pozzi struck in the
91st minute.
With 10,000 fans watching the game back in Genoa on a big
screen in the city's Piazzale Kennedy, Samp won promotion after
spending a single season in the second division.
The Blucerchiati join Torino and Pescara as the three
promoted teams from Serie B, replacing relegated Lecce, Novara
and Cesena.
Coach Giuseppe Iachini dedicated Sampdoria's achievement to
"our extraordinary fans".
"I always believed we could do it even when things were
difficult," he said. "Will I stay at the club? Yeah, I hope so."
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)