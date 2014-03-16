March 16 Furious Sampdoria coach Sinisa Mihajlovic said his side's recent run of good results may have gone to his players' heads following Sunday's 3-0 Serie A defeat at Atalanta.

The fiery Serb has lifted Sampdoria from next-to-bottom to 13th in just over four months in charge but said he would now look to make changes to avoid being made to look foolish.

"We've been having an extraordinary campaign but we will throw it all away if we keep playing like we did today," the former Serbia coach told reporters.

"I don't want to be left looking like an idiot. I have the impression that it's gone to their heads, so I will take measures and from now on only the men will play."

He added: "This was the Sampdoria of five months ago. We played a bit for the first 15 minutes and the players seemed satisfied with that.

"I must take responsibility for that, because it means I must motivate them more." (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Toby Davis)