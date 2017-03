MILAN, March 25 Finland defender Niklas Moisander will join Sampdoria from Ajax Amsterdam at the end of the season, the Serie A club said in a statement on Wednesday.

Moisander is in the third season of his second stint at Ajax, where he has won two Dutch league titles, and has also played for PEC Zwolle and AZ Alkmaar.

The 29-year-old has won 47 caps since making his international debut in 2008. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Vienna; editing by Toby Davis)