MILAN, June 1 Sinisa Mihajlovic has quit as coach of Sampdoria, saying on Monday he had repaid his "moral debt" to the club he credited with saving his playing career.

The Serb took over in November 2013 when they were second from bottom in Serie A and steered them to 12th place.

This year they finished seventh and will qualify for the Europa League if neighbours Genoa, who were sixth, fail to obtain a licence for European competition.

"More than the position in the table I am proud of something else, leaving a team which today is sure of itself, courageous, and capable of taking on any opponents with their heads high," said Mihajlovic in an open letter posted on the club website (www.sampdoria.it).

"I leave a group of great lads and great footballers who have grown up in these two years, five of them have been picked by the senior national team.

"Whoever comes after me will find a team which has a culture of work and who knows the meaning of commitment, professionalism, hard work and giving everything, in training and in matches," added Mihajlovic.

"It's a club to which I cannot say no when it is in difficulty. But now Samp are fine and I believe I have paid my moral debt."

Mihajlovic arrived at Sampdoria as a player in 1994, after an unhappy spell at AS Roma, and stayed for a four-year spell. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)