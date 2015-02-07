MILAN Feb 7 Sampdoria coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has drawn a line under this week's episode where forward Samuel Eto'o missed a training session, he said on Saturday.

"For me, the story ends here, he has apologised and I hope he understands," Mihajlovic told reporters.

"I don't harbour any resentment and when he is in form, he can give us that extra bit of quality. I'll be as happy as anyone else when he scores his first goal for us."

Mihajlovic, angry at Sampdoria's 5-1 defeat by Torino, cancelled a day off last Monday and scheduled two training sessions but former Cameroon forward Eto'o failed to turn up for the second one.

"This is my way of managing the group," added Mihajlovic, one of Serie A's most demanding coaches. "The rules are the same for everyone....I do not need the publicity or to flex my muscles."

Eto'o, who joined Sampdoria from Everton in the January transfer window, was included in the squad for Sunday's match at home to Sassuolo. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Mark Meadows)