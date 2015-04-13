MILAN, April 13 Sinisa Mihajlovic has given no clues about his future as Sampdoria coach after the Serie A rumour mill suggested the Serb could be moving to AC Milan or Napoli next season.

Mihajlovic, who said he had come to Sampdoria out of "love and gratitude", was not prepared to be distracted by talk about his future as his team challenge for a place in Europe next season.

"The winning horse is the one which is first past the finishing post; it is pointless to run so much if the others overtake in the last 100 metres," he told reporters after Sunday's 1-1 draw at AC Milan.

"I haven't decided what I will do next year, although I don't want to mess people around. When I do decide, I'll say it out loud. I think I'm too smart and mature to be distracted by these rumours."

Mihajlovic has always credited Sampdoria for saving his playing career.

He arrived in 1994 after a two-year spell at AS Roma which he described as the worst of his career and ended up staying for four years, during which he established himself as a Serie A player.

He returned as coach 18 months ago with the club second from bottom and steered them to 12th place.

Sunday's draw left them joint fifth with Fiorentina on 49 points, one behind Napoli and seven adrift of third-placed Roma and a place the Champions League qualifiers next season.

The fourth and fifth teams qualify for the Europa League, and sixth place will also be good enough this season as the Coppa Italia place will be won by either Lazio and Juventus, who are both in the top five.

"I have come to Sampdoria for love and gratitude, and we are having the sort of season which nobody thought possible," said Mihajlovic. "If we qualify for Europe, they I will have paid my debt of gratitude."

With eight rounds of Serie A matches to play, Italian media are already speculating on the possible movement of the coaches at the end of the season.

Rafael Benitez's contract at Napoli expires at the end of the season and the Spaniard is seen as almost certain to end his two years in charge after a fruitless search for consistency.

Filippo Inzaghi is also seen as unlikely to remain at AC Milan even though fans see the boardroom, rather than the coach, as responsible for the team's indifferent form, which seems certain to earn them a second successive mid-table finish. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)