Jan 28 Italian club Sassuolo described coach Eusebio Di Francesco as an indelible part of their history on Tuesday, just as they fired him for poor results.

Di Francesco was unceremoniously dismissed less than a year after providing the club with their finest hour by leading them into Serie A for the first time, and only two weeks after a stunning 4-3 win over AC Milan.

"Sassuolo would like to thank Mr. Di Francesco for the significant work he has undertaken in the last 19 months and for the success which has made him an indelible part of the green-and-white's history," said the club in announcing the decision.

Sassuolo, the smallest town ever to be represented in Serie A, with a population of around 41,000, are in the relegation zone with 17 points from 21 games.

Di Francesco's future had been the subject of speculation for several weeks although he earned a stay of execution with the win over Milan who fired their coach Massimiliano Allegri following the game.

However, in their next two games, Sassuolo lost 2-0 at home to Torino and 3-1 at fellow strugglers Livorno.

The 44-year-old became the eleventh coaching victim of the Serie A season, with seven of the casualties coming since the start of the month - including two at Livorno.

Lazio, AC Milan and Catania are the other clubs to have swapped coaches since the start of the year. Catania had previously changed coaches in October. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Justin Palmer)