Soccer-Falcao scores double as Monaco beat Nice to pull clear in Ligue 1
PARIS, Feb 4 Radamel Falcao scored twice in the second half as Monaco broke clear of Nice at the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-0 home win over their neighbours on Saturday.
Oct 30 Top scorers of Serie A on Sunday 7 Antonio Di Natale (Udinese) 6 German Denis (Atalanta Bergamo) Miroslav Klose (Lazio) Sebastian Giovinco (Parma) 5 Stevan Jovetic (Fiorentina) Rodrigo Palacio (Genoa) Emanuele Calaio (Siena) 4 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) Antonio Nocerino (Palermo) Pablo Osvaldo (AS Roma) Maximiliano Moralez (Atalanta Bergamo) Claudio Marchisio (Juventus) Alessandro Matri (Juventus) Edinson Cavani (Napoli) Marco Rigoni (Novara) 3 Kevin-Prince Boateng (AC Milan) Gonzalo Bergessio (Catania) Davide Moscardelli (Chievo Verona) Alessio Cerci (Fiorentina) Diego Milito (Inter Milan) Hernanes (Lazio) Abel Hernandez (Palermo) Fabrizio Miccoli (Palermo) Mattia Destro (Siena)
BERLIN, Feb 4 Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich survived several first-half scares in a 1-1 home draw with midtable Schalke 04 on Saturday as Philipp Lahm made his 500th appearance for the Bavarian club.
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 4 San Martin 0 Alianza Atletico 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Alianza Atletico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Ayacucho FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cantolao 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Melgar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sport Rosario 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sporting Cristal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Union Comercio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 San Martin 1 0 0 1 0