Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of Serie A on Sunday. 20 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) 19 Antonio Di Natale (Udinese) 18 Edinson Cavani (Napoli) 15 German Denis (Atalanta Bergamo) 14 Rodrigo Palacio (Genoa)
Diego Milito (Inter Milan) 12 Stevan Jovetic (Fiorentina)
Miroslav Klose (Lazio) 11 Fabrizio Miccoli (Palermo)
Emanuele Calaio (Siena) 10 Marco Di Vaio (Bologna)
Alessandro Matri (Juventus)
Sebastian Giovinco (Parma) 9 Antonio Nocerino (AC Milan)
Fabio Borini (AS Roma) 8 Francesco Lodi (Catania)
Hernanes (Lazio)
David Di Michele (Lecce)
Ezequiel Lavezzi (Napoli)
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
