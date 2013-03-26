March 26 Italy's Serie B will introduce a player salary cap next season in a bid to save cash-strapped clubs from extinction.

"It was unanimously decided that contracts starting from July 1 must be standardised with a fixed and variable element each not exceeding 150,000 euros ($192,900) gross," a Serie B statement said on Tuesday after a meeting between club owners.

Italy's second tier sides have long suffered from low crowds, dilapidated stadiums, reduced television income and a lack of transfer income with the top flight Serie A teams often preferring to look abroad for new recruits.

Salary caps have often been mooted in soccer but few top leagues have instituted a system common in other team sports, although European governing body UEFA is imposing financial fair play rules requiring leading clubs to balance their books.

