ROME, June 2 Livorno were promoted to Serie A on Sunday after a 1-0 home victory over local rivals Empoli in the second leg of the Serie B playoff final saw them win 2-1 on aggregate.

A bullet Paulinho header from a Pasquale Schiattarella cross 32 minutes into the first half was enough to seal promotion for the Tuscan side, who return to Serie A after three years away.

They will join Sassuolo, who were promoted as champions, and second placed Hellas Verona in Serie A next term.

Former Italian champions Verona will play in the top flight for the first time in 11 years while Sassuolo will be making their first ever appearance in Serie A.

The three teams will replace relegated Palermo, Siena and Pescara.