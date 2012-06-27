June 27 Siena have named former Lecce coach Serse Cosmi as their new manager following Giuseppe Sannino's departure to Palermo, the Serie A club said in a statement on Wednesday.

The famously flat-capped Cosmi, also a former Palermo boss among his many coaching jobs, failed to keep Lecce in the top flight last term but has been entrusted with doing better at a Tuscan side who excelled by finishing 14th.

Siena were fined 50,000 euros ($62,300) by the Italian football federation this month for their involvement in match-fixing and illegal betting while in the second division two years ago.

Cosmi's first task will be trying to cling on to striker Mattia Destro, with some of Serie A's top clubs inquiring about his services. ($1 = 0.8028 euros) (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by John Mehaffey)