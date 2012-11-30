ROME Nov 30 Inter Milan will consider selling Netherlands midfielder Wesley Sneijder after talks over accepting a wage cut stalled.

Sneijder, a standout player in their 2010 treble season but who media reports say is newly-frugal Inter's top earner with a six million euro ($7.8 million) annual salary, again looks set to be left out of their match with Palermo on Sunday (1400 GMT).

"Sneijder isn't playing because the coach doesn't think he's at his best, above all psychologically," Inter president Massimo Moratti told reporters late on Thursday.

"For us it's natural to look for a way to not be forced to sell him and he has the right to not accept our offer. If it stays like that, the solution will be on the transfer market."

Title-chasing Inter are without a win in three games after Monday's 1-0 defeat at Parma and have dropped down to fourth place, but are only four points behind leaders and champions Juventus.

Sneijder had been linked in the media with Manchester United and Paris St Germain.