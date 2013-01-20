Jan 20 Turkish club Galatasaray have agreed terms to sign Dutch playmaker Wesley Sneijder from Inter Milan, Italy's Gazzetta Della Sport said on Sunday.

The agreement was reached following a meeting between the various parties at a Milan hotel, Gazzetta said.

Sneijder and Inter fell out in December when the club asked him to extend his contract from 2015 to 2016 for the same overall payment in a move criticised by the world players' union FIFPro.

Since then, the 28-year-old has been left out of the Inter team although coach Andrea Stramaccioni has always said that his exclusion was tactical.

Sneijder joined Inter in 2009 after two seasons with Real Madrid and helped them win a Serie A, Champions League and Italian Cup treble in his first season in a side coached by Jose Mourinho.

He also helped Netherlands reach the World Cup final in 2010, beating Brazil on the way. (Reporting by Brian Homewood)