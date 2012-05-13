MILAN May 13 Striker Antonio Di Natale, whose
last Italy appearance was at the 2010 World Cup, was included in
their provisional squad for Euro 2012 on Sunday along with four
uncapped players.
Di Natale, 34, has not played for his country since Cesare
Prandelli replaced Marcello Lippi following Italy's first-round
exit in South Africa, despite finishing as Serie A top-scorer
with unfashionable Udinese in the previous two seasons. He is
also among the leading scorers this season with 22 goals.
There were no surprise omissions with Mario Balotelli making
the list despite warnings about his disciplinary and
off-the-field problems.
Antonio Cassano, who has started playing for AC Milan again
after undergoing heart surgery in October, was also included.
The four uncapped players were 19-midfielder Marco Verratti
who plays in Serie B for Pescara, Argentine-born Ezequiel
Schelotto, Mattia Destro and Emanuele Giaccherini
Fabio Borini and Alessandro Diamanti have one appearance
apiece.
Verratti is one of two Serie B players along with defender
Angelo Ogbonna of Torino.
The Italian federation (FIGC) said the final 23-man squad
would be announced on May 29.
Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Morgan De Sanctis
(Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Paris St Germain), Emiliano Viviano
(Palermo)
Defenders: Ignazio Abate (AC Milan), Davide Astori
(Cagliari), Federico Balzaretti (Palermo), Andrea Barzagli
(Juventus), Salvatore Bocchetti (Rubin Kazan), Leonardo Bonucci
(Juventus), Giorigo Chiellini (Juventus), Domenico Criscito
(Zenit San Petersburg), Christian Maggio (Napoli), Angelo
Ogbonna (Torino), Andrea Ranocchia (Inter)
Midfielders: Luca Cigarini (Atalanta), Daniele De Rossi
(Roma), Alessandro Diamanti (Bologna), Emanuele Giaccherini
(Juventus), Claudio Marchisio (Juventus), Riccardo Montolivo
(Fiorentina), Thiago Motta (Paris St Germain), Antonio Nocerino
(Milan), Andrea Pirlo (Juventus), Ezequiel Schelotto (Atalanta),
Marco Verratti (Pescara)
Forwards: Mario Balotelli (Manchester City), Fabio Borini
(AS Roma), Antonio Cassano (Milan), Mattia Destro (Siena),
Antonio Di Natale (Udinese), Sebastian Giovinco (Parma)
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ed Osmond)