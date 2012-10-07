MILAN Oct 7 Forward Antonio Cassano was again left out as Italy coach Cesare Prandelli named his squad on Sunday for this month's World Cup qualifiers against Armenia and Denmark.

Cassano, also overlooked by Prandelli for matches against Bulgaria and Malta last month, formed the striking partnership with Mario Balotelli at Euro 2012 and has been playing well for Inter Milan since joining from rivals AC Milan in the close season.

Manchester City forward Balotelli, who missed last month's games due to a minor eye operation, was recalled along with AC Milan striker Stephan El Shaaraway and Bologna's Alberto Gilardino.

Defender Domenico Criscito, dropped from Italy's Euro 2012 squad after being accused of possible involvement in match-fixing when he was at Genoa, was recalled. Prosecutors later decided there was not enough evidence to charge Criscito who now plays for Zent St Petersburg.

Italy, with four points from their first two games in Group B visit Armenia on Friday and host Denmark in Milan four days later.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Morgan De Sanctis (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Paris St. Germain), Emiliano Viviano (Fiorentina);

Defenders: Ignazio Abate (AC Milan), Federico Balzaretti (Roma), Andrea Barzagli (Juventus), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Domenico Criscito (Zenit St Petersburg), Christian Maggio (Napoli), Angelo Ogbonna (Torino), Andrea Ranocchia (Inter)

Midfielders: Antonio Candreva (Lazio), Daniele De Rossi (Roma), Alessandro Diamanti (Bologna), Emanuele Giaccherini (Juventus), Claudio Marchisio (Juventus), Riccardo Montolivo (AC Milan), Andrea Pirlo (Juventus), Marco Verratti (Paris St. Germain);

Forwards: Mario Balotelli (Manchester City), Mattia Destro (AS Roma), Stephan El Shaaraway (AC Milan), Alberto Gilardino (Bologna), Sebastian Giovinco (Juventus), Pablo Osvaldo (Roma)