MILAN Feb 3 Defender Leonardo Bonucci became the latest player to fall foul of Italy coach Cesare Prandelli's code of ethics when he was left out of the squad named on Sunday for the friendly against the Netherlands.

The Juventus player's omission came a week after he was suspended for one match for angrily confronting officials over an unawarded penalty at the end of a Serie A match against Genoa.

Prandelli has regularly warned his players that he will not tolerate bad behaviour even when they are playing for their clubs.

He has twice barred AS Roma midfielder Daniele De Rossi for his conduct and Mario Balotelli also fell foul of the rules when he was at Manchester City.

Balotelli, making his AC Milan debut against Udinese on Sunday, was included in the squad for the match in Amsterdam on Wednesday.

There was again no room for Inter Milan striker Antonio Cassano who has not been called up since Euro 2012 when he partnered Balotelli in attack.

