MILAN, April 2 Serie A

Not even a late flurry of injuries seems likely to prevent Juventus winning a fourth successive Serie A title.

Massimiliano Allegri's team are 14 points clear with 10 games left and clearly in a different class to the rest of the field.

Although they still have to host Lazio, Fiorentina and Napoli and visit Sampdoria, it should be water off a duck's back to a side which has only lost once so far.

Champions League

The race for the other two Champions League places, one direct, has opened up dramatically as Roma and Napoli have faded while Lazio, Sampdoria and Fiorentina have enjoyed a surge of form.

Roma, who appeared to have a top-two finish sealed in early January, could miss out altogether after a dismal run which included eight draws in 10 games.

Rudi Garcia's team are only one point clear of Lazio who have leapt into third place by winning their last six league games.

There is then a four-point gap to Sampdoria, with Napoli a further point behind in fifth and Fiorentina another point back but still in with a shout.

Roma host Napoli on Saturday and face a potentially explosive match against neighbours Lazio on the penultimate match of the season.

Napoli must face all four of their direct rivals in the run-in although, given their tendency to perform better against top sides, that could prove to their advantage.

Europa League

Both Milan clubs seem set to miss out on Europe with AC Milan stuck in eighth and Inter Milan joint ninth.

With a seven-point gap between sixth-placed Fiorentina and Torino, and the Coppa Italia semi-finalists all in the top six, it seems to be a matter of which of the current top six are going into the Champions League and which are left with the Europa League consolation.

Two teams qualify from Serie A plus the Coppa winners.

Relegation

Parma, mired in financial problems and 12 points adrift at the bottom, look certain to be relegated, with Cagliari and Cesena, five points from safety, likely to join them.

Cups

Fiorentina, who won 2-1 at Juventus in their semi-final, first leg, and Napoli, who drew 1-1 at Lazio, are favourites to reach the final on June 7.

Promotion:

Tiny Carpi, with a five-point lead at the top, look certain to reach the top flight for the first time. The battle for second, the other direct promotion place, is wide open with five points separating Bologna, Vincenza, Avellino, Frosinone and Livorno.

The third spot is decided via playoffs featuring teams who finish between third and eighth. As a result, some teams in the lower half of the table could still be promoted, or relegated. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Justin Palmer)