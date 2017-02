Dec 14 Maarten Stekelenburg's agent Rob Jansen has scotched rumours in England that the AS Roma goalkeeper could be heading to Fulham in the January transfer window.

"I categorically deny these rumours, there has been no contact with the London club nor with (Fulham boss) Martin Jol," Jansen told Italian soccer website www.calciomercato.it.

"He is happy at Roma and his relationship with (coach Zdenek) Zeman is excellent."

The Dutchman, who returned from injury in Tuesday's 3-0 Coppa Italia win over Atalanta, is likely to keep his place for the Serie A clash at Chievo on Sunday (1400 GMT).

Roma are joint-fifth in Serie A on 29 points, nine behind league leaders Juventus. (Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)