April 21 An Italian top-flight soccer match between Napoli and Novara was halted after just a minute on Saturday and held up for 17 after the referee injured his shoulder signalling a free kick.

Referee Daniele Doveri received treatment on the sidelines in Naples and then went off to the dressing room, leaving a reserve official to spend 10 minute warming up on the pitch as bemused players joked over the referee's injury.

Frustrated Napoli coach Walter Mazzarri found a stopwatch to work out how much time was being lost.

When it looked like the reserve official was finally ready to take charge, Doveri emerged from the tunnel to restart the game.