(Refiles to replace quarter-finals with last 16 in para 2)

By Emanuele Giulianelli

MILAN Dec 4 Inter Milan broke Andrea Stramaccioni's heart when they sacked him in May 2013 and the Udinese coach will get his chance for revenge when the two teams meet at the San Siro on Sunday.

Udinese go into the game in good spirits after securing a place in the last 16 of the Italian Cup with a 4-2 extra-time win over Cesena on Wednesday.

Inter are down in 11th position, two places below Sunday's opponents, after having reappointed Roberto Mancini as coach last month following the dismissal of Stramaccioni's replacement Walter Mazzarri.

"We are going to the San Siro with our heads high," said the Udinese boss. "It will be a difficult match because Inter are starting to play better."

Stramaccioni explained last month how strongly he felt about his time with the 2010 European champions.

"They are one of the most loved clubs in Italy and I can't deny that a little piece of my heart is still in Milan," he said.

"I used to go in by the back door and I knew everyone from the warehouseman to the president. It's a club where everything is enhanced because when you are working for Inter you have to win."

Udinese finished 14th in Serie A last season and the Rome-born Stramaccioni's contract with the club runs until June 2016. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)