* Serie A set to start Friday
* New collective contract signed
(Adds details and background)
MILAN, Sept 5 Italy's soccer strike effectively
ended on Monday when Serie A and the Italian Players' Union
(AIC) buried their differences and signed a collective contract.
"A new collective contract, valid until the end of June
2012, has been signed today," the Italian soccer federation
(FIGC) said in a statement.
The FIGC said the contract was signed in the presence of its
president Giancarlo Abete, Serie A president Maurizio Beretta
and AIC president Damiano Tommasi.
"The signing followed a meeting in which the legal
representatives of the two parties ironed out the final
details," added the statement.
The announcement means that Serie A can start on Friday with
the meeting of defending champions AC Milan and Lazio.
The announcement had been widely expected after the League
said last Thursday it was prepared to renegotiate several terms
of the contract.
The previous agreement expired at the end of the 2009/10
season and negotiations for its renewal dragged on for the whole
of last season.
The AIC said it believed an agreement had been reached in
December, when a strike was called off at the last moment, but
the Serie A did not sign.
The AIC ran out of patience last month, saying the season
could not start until the signing took place.
(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Clare Fallon; To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more soccer stories