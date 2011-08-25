ROME Aug 25 Italy looked almost certain
to face a players' strike after last-minute talks on
Thursday, 48 hours ahead of the scheduled start of the Serie A
season, failed to reach an agreement between the players and the
clubs.
Serie A president Maurizio Beretta said the clubs had
rejected a proposal from the Italian FA, which has tried to
mediate the dispute, aimed at ending a dispute over players'
rights.
"The proposal.....does not make Serie A change its position,
we hope that the Italian Players Union (AIC) calls off the
strike and accepts our proposal in its integrity," Beretta said
in a statement on the league's web site (legaseriea.it)
The AIC has already said there will be no matches if a new
agreement is not signed by the clubs.
