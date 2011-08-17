MILAN, Aug 17 - Italy's footballers have been labelled as "spoiled" by a right-wing minister after they threatened to go on strike in a row over players' rights.

The Players Union reacted quickly to the comments, describing them as "nonsense" with no hint yet that a resolution is about to be found to avert the strike ahead of the start of the Serie A season on the weekend of August 27-28.

Earlier this month, the AIC said that the new season would not get under way until a new collective agreement had been signed, guaranteeing players' rights.

An old collective agreement expired at the end of the 2009/10 season and talks for its renewal dragged on for the whole of last season, when strikes were twice narrowly averted.

But Cabinet Minister Roberto Calderoli said on Wednesday: "If this spoiled class continues with their threat to strike, I propose that, like politicians, they double their solidarity contributions.

"I don't know if the solidarity contributions are fair or not, but if anyone should pay them, it's the players."

The so-called solidarity contribution is a temporary tax which is being levied on Italians who earn over 90,000 euros a year.

Leonardo Grosso, vice-president of the Italian Players' Union (AIC), responded: "It's nonsense to say the players are spoiled. The players are taxpayers who abide by the rules.

"It has to be remembered that while some players earn a lot, there are just as many who earn modest amounts and are not paid at frequent intervals."

Calderoli has previously proposed a salary cap for players and on the eve of the 2010 World Cup suggested the Italy squad should forfeit their bonuses if they won.

In the event, Italy went out in the first round.

The AIC is especially unhappy about clubs trying to force players to move in the last year of their contracts and players who are no longer wanted by their clubs being forced to train separately.

Ten days ago, the captains of the 20 Serie A teams signed an open letter demanding that the dispute be resolved.

