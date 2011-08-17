MILAN, Aug 17 - Italy's footballers have been
labelled as "spoiled" by a right-wing minister after they
threatened to go on strike in a row over players' rights.
The Players Union reacted quickly to the comments,
describing them as "nonsense" with no hint yet that a resolution
is about to be found to avert the strike ahead of the start of
the Serie A season on the weekend of August 27-28.
Earlier this month, the AIC said that the new season would
not get under way until a new collective agreement had been
signed, guaranteeing players' rights.
An old collective agreement expired at the end of the
2009/10 season and talks for its renewal dragged on for the
whole of last season, when strikes were twice narrowly averted.
But Cabinet Minister Roberto Calderoli said on Wednesday:
"If this spoiled class continues with their threat to strike, I
propose that, like politicians, they double their solidarity
contributions.
"I don't know if the solidarity contributions are fair or
not, but if anyone should pay them, it's the players."
The so-called solidarity contribution is a temporary tax
which is being levied on Italians who earn over 90,000 euros a
year.
Leonardo Grosso, vice-president of the Italian Players'
Union (AIC), responded: "It's nonsense to say the players are
spoiled. The players are taxpayers who abide by the rules.
"It has to be remembered that while some players earn a lot,
there are just as many who earn modest amounts and are not paid
at frequent intervals."
Calderoli has previously proposed a salary cap for players
and on the eve of the 2010 World Cup suggested the Italy squad
should forfeit their bonuses if they won.
In the event, Italy went out in the first round.
The AIC is especially unhappy about clubs trying to force
players to move in the last year of their contracts and players
who are no longer wanted by their clubs being forced to train
separately.
Ten days ago, the captains of the 20 Serie A teams signed an
open letter demanding that the dispute be resolved.
