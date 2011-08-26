ROME Aug 26 The start of the Serie A season
this weekend was postponed on Friday after the Italian Players'
Union (AIC) called a strike after failing to reach agreement
with clubs over a new deal over players' rights.
The Lega Serie A, representing Italy's 20 top flight clubs,
refused to agree to a last-minute proposal from the AIC to sign
a one-season deal to avert strike action, prompting the
postponement of Saturday and Sunday's fixtures.
