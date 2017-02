MILAN, Sept 5 The Italian League and the Players' Union have signed an agreement to bring an end to the strike which delayed the start of the Serie A season, the Italian FA (FIGC) said Monday.

"A new collective contract, valid until the end of June 2012, has been signed today at the Italian FA," said the FIGC in a statement.

