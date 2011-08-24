MILAN Aug 24 The risk of a football strike increased in Italy on Wednesday as the League refused to sign an agreement over players' rights, three days before the scheduled start of the Serie A season.

The Italian Players Union (AIC) has already emphasised that it will not play at the weekend if the League does not sign the agreement, which has been the subject of negotiations for the last year.

"The League's general assembly has reject the agreement with the players by a large majority, 18 votes against two," League president Maurizio Beretta told Italian media.

Beretta was due to meet the Italian federation later on Wednesday.

Strike action was twice narrowly averted last season as AIC and the League tried to thrash out a new collective agreement to replace the previous one which expired at the end of the 2009/10 season.

The main sticking point concerns players who are no longer wanted by their clubs. The AIC wants guarantees that these players will not be forced to train separately from their squads or be forced to move.

The clubs want their coaching staff to be allowed to make the decision.

