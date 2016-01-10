Soccer-Calgiari's Han first North Korean to score in Serie A
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
Jan 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Sunday Sunday, January 10 Sampdoria 1 Antonio Cassano 64 Red Card: Niklas Moisander 90+4 Juventus 2 Paul Pogba 17, Sami Khedira 46 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 21,000 - - - Bologna 0 Missed penalty: Mattia Destro 37 Chievo Verona 1 Simone Pepe 79 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 16,500 - - - Atalanta Bergamo 0 Genoa 2 Blerim Dzemaili 79, Leonardo Pavoletti 81 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 13,946 - - - Frosinone 1 Paolo Sammarco 81 Napoli 5 Raul Albiol 20, Gonzalo Higuain 30pen,60, Marek Hamsik 59, Manolo Gabbiadini 71 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 8,000 - - - Torino 0 Empoli 1 Massimo Maccarone 56 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,500 - - - Verona 0 Palermo 1 Franco Vazquez 27 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 15,325 - - - Inter Milan 0 Sassuolo 1 Domenico Berardi 90+5pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 40,322 - - - Saturday, January 9 AS Roma 1 Antonio Ruediger 4 AC Milan 1 Juraj Kucka 50 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 34,777 - - - Fiorentina 1 Facundo Roncaglia 90+3 Lazio 3 Balde Diao Keita 45+1, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 90+2, Felipe Anderson 90+6 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 25,361 - - - Carpi 2 Lorenzo Pasciuti 26, Lorenzo Lollo 70 Udinese 1 Duvan Zapata 72 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 5,268 - - -
MILAN, April 10 Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri believes that defending is just as much as an art form as attacking and advises anyone who wants to watch a show to go to the circus.