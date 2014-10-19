Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 19
Inter Milan 2 Fredy Guarin 82, Hernanes 90+1
Napoli 2 Jose Callejon 79,90
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 40,383
- - -
Torino 1 Fabio Quagliarella 62
Udinese 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,000
- - -
Atalanta Bergamo 1 Richmond Boakye 90
Parma 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 10,678
- - -
Cagliari 2 Danilo Avelar 60pen, Marco Sau 77
Sampdoria 2 Manolo Gabbiadini 28, Pedro Obiang 39
Red Card: Fabrizio Cacciatore 58
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 9,423
- - -
Verona 1 Nicolas Lopez 87
Red Card: Rafael Marquez 90+3
AC Milan 3 Rafael Marques 21og, Keisuke Honda 27,56
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 10,000
- - -
Palermo 2 Paulo Dybala 33, Giancarlo Gonzalez 90+1
Cesena 1 Alejandro Rodriguez 61pen
Red Card: Manuel Coppola 79
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 14,780
- - -
Fiorentina 0
Lazio 2 Filip Djordjevic 35, Senad Lulic 90+2
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 32,000
- - -
Saturday, October 18
Sassuolo 1 Simone Zaza 13
Juventus 1 Paul Pogba 19
Red Card: Simone Padoin 90+6
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 23,000
- - -
AS Roma 3 Mattia Destro 5, Adem Ljajic 25, Francesco Totti 33pen
Chievo Verona 0
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 41,522
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 20
Genoa v Empoli (1845)